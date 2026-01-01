At Snap Analytics, we don't just build data stacks; we engineer the "invisible engines" that power global industry. In seven years, we have grown from a founding idea to nearly 250 specialists, sustaining a 200% year-on-year growth trajectory and we are still in the early chapters. We specialise in transforming the most complex data challenges into the foundations for elite advanced analytics and AI.

Our mission is to help ambitious organisations make sense of the full value of their data, and the scale of our impact is already felt worldwide. Our bespoke services and solutions empower hundreds of thousands of professionals in their daily work - whether we are:

- Supporting high-performance engineering in elite F1 racing teams.

- Powering the digital transition for over 5.8 million energy consumers.

- Optimising supply chains that reach 94% of UK households.

- Supporting the financial futures of over one million families through the platforms we build for leading wealth management firms.

A cornerstone of our unique value proposition is our deep expertise in the SAP ecosystem. We have a proven track record of helping clients bridge the gap between their SAP and Non-SAP environments, unlocking the full analytical power of Snowflake across their entire data landscape. Today, we are at the forefront of this space through our work with SAP Snowflake and Business Data Cloud (BDC), enabling organisations to unify their enterprise data like never before and turning what was once a complex integration challenge into a powerful competitive advantage.