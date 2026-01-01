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Slalom Australia & New Zealand
Workload Specializations
  • Data Engineering
Snowpro Core Certifications: 220
Snowpro Advanced Certifications: 27
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Slalom Australia & New Zealand

Headquarters: Australia
Website

Slalom is a consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation. Across Australia and New Zealand, Slalom's teams have autonomy to move fast and do what's right. They are backed by regional innovation hubs, a global culture of collaboration, and partnerships with the world's top technology providers. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, Slalom has organically grown to over 13,000 employees globally. Slalom has been named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For seven years running and is regularly recognized by employees as a best place to work.

Location: Australia (Canberra, Brisbane, Melbourne & Sydney) and New Zealand (Auckland & Wellington)

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