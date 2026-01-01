Simply AI Pty Ltd

Simply AI is a Snowflake Select Partner since 2019, with 60 dedicated engineers and 20 migrations delivered from virtually every legacy platform your clients are sitting on. Our agentic AI accelerator gets clients to production in a third of the time - meaning faster ARR recognition for you, and faster value for them. But migration is just the start. We stay on after go-live to activate the full Snowflake stack; Cortex AI, Horizon, Snowpark, Native Apps - driving the ongoing consumption that keeps your accounts growing. We don't hand over a platform and disappear. We protect your deals, grow your ARR, and make you look good to your clients.