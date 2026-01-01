Simplement Inc

Roundhouse™ by Simplement securely streams SAP data direct to Snowflake, compliant with SAP Note 3255746. No middle layer, real-time or batch. Business-ready data structures. Simplement built Roundhouse™ from 17 years of SAP replication expertise. Simplement is an SAP partner trusted by organizations of every size, from the Fortune Global 25 to any size across mining, construction, defense, government, and manufacturing. Roundhouse™ extracts data at the application layer without ODP, compliant with SAP Note 3255746, which retires the RFC/ODP extraction methods many legacy tools still rely on. Roundhouse™ streams SAP data direct to Snowflake in real-time or batch, with zero intermediate storage or middleware, backed by 24x7x365 support. Many organizations assume they must migrate off SAP to modernize their reporting. They don't. You get the full benefits of Snowflake with no SAP migration required. Roundhouse™ was designed for admins, not developers. Install completes in hours, with data flowing the same day. Add data with clicks, no code and no consulting engagement.Every table and column ships with full, readable names, so what lands in Snowflake is clean, trustworthy, and business-ready from day one. Roundhouse™ automatically declusters any SAP data, including SAP texts, pool tables, and cluster tables, converting cryptic SAP field structures into a clean, semantic layer ready for Snowflake analytics and Cortex AI. What Roundhouse™ delivers: • Real-time (CDC/streaming) and batch replication • Direct streaming from 4.6C, ECC, S/4HANA, RISE, and EWM to Snowflake • Full decluster of SAP text clusters and other clustered and pool table structures • Drop SAP BW and consolidate all reporting into Snowflake • Prebuilt templates: Inventory, GL, Asset, Sales, MRP, and compatibility views • Report building and report template design for SAP data in Snowflake • Data auditing and validation of replicated SAP data • SAP data consulting for legacy reporting modernization • Support to maintain data investments through SAP migrations without re-platforming • 24x7x365 support Headquartered in the United States, Simplement serves SAP customers globally, giving leaders and teams compliant, real-time access to SAP data that other integration tools can't deliver. www.simplement.us