SII sp z o.o.

Sii Poland Group is one of the largest technology and engineering services providers in Central and Eastern Europe, employing 7,300 specialists. Our primary delivery locations are in Poland, supported by additional nearshore and offshore centers in Sweden, Ukraine, and India. More than 300 Data & AI experts — including solution architects, analysts, consultants, data engineers and AI/ML developers — support clients across retail, banking, healthcare, energy, automotive and other industries.

As a SELECT Snowflake Partner, Sii Poland Group delivers end-to-end Snowflake implementation services, including cloud infrastructure configuration on AWS or Azure, Snowflake architecture design and setup, Snowflake data warehouse and data lake development and maintenance.

We provide comprehensive data migration to Snowflake from on-premises and legacy environments, harmonizing data from multiple sources and complex systems such as SAP, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, Veeva, Workday, and other custom applications. Our services leverage ETL tools such as Matillion or dbt and include defining data governance and data quality strategies.