Get a glimpse into the future of business with SIFT Analytics, where smarter data analytics driven by smarter software solution is key. With our end-to-end solution framework backed by active intelligence, we strive towards providing clear, immediate and actionable insights for your organisation.

Headquartered in Singapore since 1999, with over 500 corporate clients, in the region, SIFT Analytics is your trusted partner in delivering reliable enterprise solutions, paired with best-of-breed technology throughout your business analytics journey. Together with our experienced teams, we will journey. Together with you to integrate and govern your data, to predict future outcomes and optimise decisions, and to achieve the next generation of efficiency and innovation.

3 Locations:

Singapore

SIFT ANALYTICS GROUP PTE LTD

600 North Bridge Road, #12-05 Parkview Square, Singapore 188778

Tel: 65 6295 0112

Fax: 65 6295 5207

Thailand

SIFT ANALYTICS GROUP (THAILAND) CO., LTD

CW Tower A, A3001/2, 30th Floor, 90

Ratchadapisek Road, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10310, Thailand

Tel: 66 2 645 2544

Fax: 66 2 6454541

Vietnam

SIFT ANALYTICS GROUP (HCM, Vietnam)

HP Tower, 7th Floor, 60 Nguyen Van Thu Street, Tan Dinh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, 700000

Tel: 84 931 045 700