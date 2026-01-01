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Semarchy, Inc.
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Semarchy, Inc.

Headquarters: United States
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Semarchy is a global leader in master data management (MDM) trusted by 400 organizations to deliver governed Data Products with the semantic context and understanding that enterprise AI demands. The Semarchy Data Platform (SDP) enables data and IT teams to ship trusted Data Products faster with a DataOps-driven Design Experience and embedded AI data engineering agent. Semarchy is the only MDM vendor with a native Snowflake application — with deployment models for every Snowflake-centric enterprise, from fast-start Marketplace procurement to full DataOps engineering discipline.

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