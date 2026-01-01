SaasWorx Consulting Pvt Ltd
Cloud first System Integrator focused on Data & AI along with deep skills in Salesforce & Oracle Netsuite
SaasWorx has presence in India, ASEAN, South Africa and the US. Their expertise is in BFSI/Financial Services, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Automotive and Professional Services
Founded: 2021
HQ(s):Noida, India
Employees: 150
Revenue: $ 3M
Customers: 30
Financial Services - Bajaj Auto Finance, Bajaj Auto Credit Finance, Marquee Finance, Sanjeevani Wealth
Real Estate - Piramal Realty, Bricks and Milestones, NMS Infra
Media & Entertainment - ABP, SilverPush,PlanetCast
MFG : Patodia, Manglam Electricals
Professional Services & High Tech : To The New, Wingify, Sinch, ICREON, Signzy
Snowflake Customers: 1
OEM Partnerships: Salesforce, Oracle NetSuite, Snowflake
SaasWorx Business Focus :
Real Estate
Quick Service F&B
NBFC, Wealth Management Financial Services (FSI)