SaasWorx Consulting Pvt Ltd

Cloud first System Integrator focused on Data & AI along with deep skills in Salesforce & Oracle Netsuite

SaasWorx has presence in India, ASEAN, South Africa and the US. Their expertise is in BFSI/Financial Services, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Automotive and Professional Services

Founded: 2021

HQ(s):Noida, India

Employees: 150

Revenue: $ 3M

Customers: 30

Financial Services - Bajaj Auto Finance, Bajaj Auto Credit Finance, Marquee Finance, Sanjeevani Wealth

Real Estate - Piramal Realty, Bricks and Milestones, NMS Infra

Media & Entertainment - ABP, SilverPush,PlanetCast

MFG : Patodia, Manglam Electricals

Professional Services & High Tech : To The New, Wingify, Sinch, ICREON, Signzy

Snowflake Customers: 1

OEM Partnerships: Salesforce, Oracle NetSuite, Snowflake

SaasWorx Business Focus :

Real Estate

Quick Service F&B

NBFC, Wealth Management Financial Services (FSI)