Saama Technologies LLC

Saama Technologies believes that not all information technology service providers are the same. The company's IT services include application development, consulting, network design, software localization, systems integration, testing, and training. ClientsÂ include Honda of America, Polycom,Â and Stanford University.Â While serving mostly US-based customers, Saama Technologies also operates internationally from software development facilities in India and a sales and service office in London. In 2009 the company acquired Sypherlink, a developer of data integration software, adding facilities in India, the UK, and the US. The companyÂ was founded in 1997.