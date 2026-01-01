Myridius is a technology driven business solutions provider with over 50 years of experience, specializing in digital transformation and innovation through data, cloud, and AI technologies. We collaborate closely with clients, delivering high-quality solutions tailored to their business needs with an agile mindset. Headquartered in New Jersey, our diverse teams across the US, India, and the Philippines embody a culture of client focus, collaboration, creativity, and excellence.

Our expertise in data engineering and migration has driven several successful Snowflake projects across various industries. As a trusted data and analytics system integrator, we’ve harnessed Snowflake’s capabilities to deliver tailored solutions that accelerate data transformation and maximize business value.

One of our key projects involved a North American intercity bus transportation company. Here, we managed the migration from SAP HANA to Snowflake, enabling financial analytics alongside the build-out of sales and operational analytics. This shift allowed the client to harness Snowflake’s advanced data platform, significantly improving data accessibility and analytical performance. Through this data engineering effort, the company gained deeper insights into their sales performance and operations, supporting data-driven decision-making across their enterprise.

Another pivotal project was with a digital banking and payment services company that issues credit cards and offers loans. Initially, we were tasked with reducing Teradata usage while establishing a cloud presence on AWS. Although the original build was on Redshift, we pivoted to Snowflake due to its enhanced scalability and performance. The challenge was to integrate Snowflake with the existing ETL pipeline without disrupting current production. Our approach involved leveraging Ab Initio to generate AVRO files, utilizing S3 copy commands, and event-triggered Lambdas to stage and load data into Snowflake. This pattern proved effective, enabling faster data migration and optimized processes, laying a solid foundation for future expansion.

A third engagement was with a regional financial services company in Honolulu. We facilitated the migration from the Amperity Snowflake platform to the bank’s dedicated Snowflake environment. This technical migration allowed the institution to transition to a more autonomous and customized data solution, enhancing their ability to leverage modern customer data platforms for analytics and reporting.

In addition to our tailored projects, we offer a strategic “Zero to Snowflake” program. This offering accelerates data transformation by delivering a production-ready use case in a short time frame. It showcases Snowflake’s unparalleled capabilities, allowing businesses to realize immediate value and build a robust data foundation for continuous innovation. We also conduct a comprehensive Snowflake data testing to ensure data integrity, verifying that data is accurately migrated, transformed, and stored without any discrepancies.