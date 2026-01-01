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Quantyca spa
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Quantyca spa

Headquarters: Italy
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Quantyca is a technology consulting company specialized in Data and Metadata Management. We work with all business and IT functions to help our customers become more competitive, exploiting the potential made available by new data technologies. All the services we offer are designed to extract the maximum value from the data realizing data platforms that are responsive, resilient, and able to evolve over time. With over 100 active successful projects, we build together with our customers solutions that can grow and reliably produce value over time.

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