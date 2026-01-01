Quantiphi Inc.

Founded in 2013, Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company

driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart

of business. We are passionate about our customers and obsessed with

problem-solving to make products smarter, customer experiences frictionless,

processes autonomous and businesses safer.

As Snowflake Premier Services Partners, Quantiphi has 80 Snowflake certified

individuals with 115 professionals with hands-on experience on the data cloud.

As part of our partnership, we help enterprises to carry out digital transformations

across workloads. Our goal is to offer tailored guidance through our Advisory services to

make the transformation journey seamless. Along with data migration & management,

Quantiphi also helps customers derive insights from their data with the right AI/ML

solutions which can be enabled with Snowpark.