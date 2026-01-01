Spark (Qrious)

Qrious are a team of data specialists applying world-class data expertise and the latest technology to the most exciting challenges and opportunities in New Zealand business, government and non-profits, delivering actionable insights and measurable outcomes.

With advanced strategies, critical insight and innovative approaches, we offer a new way of thinking differently, finding deeper meaning in data, and simplifying the complex.

Qrious is owned by Spark NZ and offers data, analytics, AI and customer engagement solutions. For further information please visit qrious.co.nz