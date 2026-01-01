Solution Areas
- Consulting & Professional Services
- Financial Services
- Healthcare & Life Sciences
- Technology
- Travel & Hospitality
- Manufacturing & Industrial
- Media & Entertainment
- Retail & Consumer Goods
QlikTech Inc
QlikTech Inc is a data analytics and visualization company founded in 1993. The company operates in the technology industry and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, USA. QlikTech has an estimated company size of 5,000 employees worldwide. The company specializes in providing business intelligence and data analytics software and services.