PT Berca Hardayaperkasa

Berca Hardayaperkasa (“BHp”) is a leading information and communication technology, test and measurement, and consulting company in Indonesia. We support our valued customers in driving business growth amid digital transformation and Industry 4.0 by delivering innovative digital solutions and services. Our offerings are powered by an extensive ecosystem and cutting-edge technologies, including hyper-converged infrastructure, omni-cloud, IoT/edge computing via LoRa, 4G, and 5G networks, as well as measurement and monitoring tools, cognitive computing, artificial intelligence (AI), robotic process automation (RPA), enterprise data management and analytics, enterprise resource planning (ERP), business applications, and other emerging technologies.

BHp also brings strong capabilities in data warehousing, artificial intelligence, and advanced Snowflake features, such as data sharing, marketplace integration, performance optimization, and secure data collaboration across multi-cloud environments. These competencies enable clients to harness the full potential of their data for strategic insight and agile decision-making.

With over four decades of experience, BHp has served a wide range of customers—from small businesses to large enterprises and global clients—across various vertical industries. Our expertise spans secured edge-to-core-to-cloud data centers, end-user computing environments, and a full software stack—from systems and programming software to application software. We support application architectures ranging from monolithic to microservices, and operating models that include capex, opex, cloud-based, and managed services.

BHp is part of Central Cipta Murdaya (“CCM”) Group Corporate Management, which oversees more than 60 operating companies. CCM operates across six main business pillars: Information Communication Technology, Property, Engineering–Construction–Manufacturing, Natural Resources, Heavy Equipment, and Fashion Retail & Manufacturing. With operations in Indonesia, Singapore, and the USA, CCM is headquartered in Jakarta and employs over 30,000 people worldwide.