Project X Ltd. is a data transformation consulting firm with more than 20 years of experience delivering modern data, analytics, and AI solutions. As a Snowflake Partner, Project X helps organizations modernize data platforms, accelerate analytics initiatives, and build AI-ready foundations that unlock measurable business value. What differentiates Project X is our ability to rapidly transform complex business challenges into practical, scalable solutions. We combine deep consulting expertise with reusable accelerators, proven integration patterns, and Snowflake-native architectures that help clients move from strategy to production faster and with less risk. Over two decades of enterprise delivery experience, we have helped organizations connect disparate systems, unlock intelligence from documents and operational platforms, and make previously inaccessible data available for analytics, ML and now AI. These experiences have been distilled into repeatable frameworks and offerings that accelerate implementation while maintaining enterprise-grade governance, security, and auditability. Our senior-led teams work with clients from business use case identification through production deployment - aligning stakeholders, defining high-value opportunities, and delivering solutions that scale. Project X provides services across data engineering, platform modernization, migration, governance, analytics, managed services, and GenAI enablement, including Snowflake-native AI solutions and production-ready LLM-powered applications designed for long-term enterprise adoption.