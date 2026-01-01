Prodapt North America Inc

Prodapt is the largest and fastest-growing specialized player in the Connectedness industry, recognized by Gartner as a Large, Telecom-Native, Regional IT Service Provider across North America, Europe and Latin America. With its singular focus on the domain, Prodapt has built deep expertise in the most transformative technologies that connect our world.

Prodapt is a trusted partner for enterprises across all layers of the Connectedness vertical. Prodapt designs, configures, and operates solutions across their digital landscape, network infrastructure, and business operations – and craft experiences that delight their customers.

Today, Prodapt’s clients connect 1.1 billion people and 5.4 billion devices, and are among the largest telecom, media, and internet firms in the world. Prodapt works with Google, Amazon, Verizon, Vodafone, Liberty Global, Liberty Latin America, Claro, Lumen, Windstream, Rogers, Telus, KPN, Virgin Media, British Telecom, Deutsche Telekom, Adtran, Samsung, and many more. A “Great Place To Work® Certified™” company, Prodapt employs over 6,000 technology and domain experts in 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Asia. Prodapt is part of the 130-year-old business conglomerate The Jhaver Group, which employs over 30,000 people across 80

IT & Digital services for Communications Industry, OSS/BSS, NMS offerings, M2M, IoT Offerings, DevOps & Remote Infrastructure Management, Business Process Services, Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Robotic Process Automation, Software Defined Networking, Network Functions Virtualisation, Intelligent Automation, Customer Experience, Consulting, Telco Services, Microservices, Agile delivery, and Customer Experience Portal.