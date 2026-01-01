Pomerol Partners LLC

Pomerol Partners creates and delivers meaningful, business-focused data solutions. We are not general technologists; we specialize in data and data-driven projects. Our team of consultants and data engineers has a depth of experience across the whole analytics supply chain – from initial data extraction, transformation and modeling, to dashboarding and operational alerting, and onward to machine learning and predictive analytics. We also integrate data into customer-facing portals. Our clients include Fortune 100 companies. We have trained staff to work on Snowflake implementations. If your company already uses Snowflake, we can support you in cost optimization, query performance, and, most importantly, reduce the implementation times of your data projects, reaching the end customer in less time and with high levels of quality.