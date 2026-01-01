Plante & Moran, PLLC.

Plante Moran is among the nation's largest certified public accounting and business advisory firms. For 100 years, clients have trusted us to provide technology, operational, and financial services. We’ve managed selections, implementations, and optimizations of all sizes and budgets. We know what works — and what to avoid — to ensure you get the best return on your investment and reduce the risk of costly missteps. Whether you need help leveraging existing technologies, improving processes, enhancing cybersecurity, or creating an integrated end-to-end data strategy, we can help.