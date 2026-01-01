Pingahla Inc

Pingahla is a data analytics consulting firm specializing in cloud modernization, AI-driven data solutions, and B2B integrations. As a Snowflake partner, we offer innovative solutions like Ad Data Fusion, which provides businesses with anonymized, aggregated ad data for benchmarking and optimizing ad spend, and PDQA (Pingahla Data Quality Accelerator), an AI-powered solution ensuring the integrity and accuracy of data within Snowflake environments. With deep expertise in sectors like retail, manufacturing, and financial services, we help businesses streamline data operations, enhance decision-making, and drive growth through tailored, scalable solutions.