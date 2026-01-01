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PermafrostAI

Headquarters: Canada
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PermafrostAI is a Strategic Advisory & Technical Services firm, focused on helping Snowflake customers drive real business outcomes with AI & ML on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

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