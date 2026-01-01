Skip to content

Free Dev Day — June 25 — Virtual

Don’t just hear about AI — build it. Luminary talks and hands-on labs.

Claim my spot
All Partners
Paltech Consulting Private Limited
Workload Specializations
  • Data Engineering
Snowpro Core Certifications: 16
Snowpro Advanced Certification: 1
Snowflake AI Data Cloud Select Services Partner badge
Select

Paltech Consulting Private Limited

Headquarters: India
Website

At PalTech, we build mission-critical software systems using the power of Digital, Data, Cloud & AI – that help organizations adapt to the changing IT landscape and surpass the competition.

Snowflake Partner Network

Deliver more meaningful data insights with a robust array of tools and partners who will help make the most of your Snowflake investment.