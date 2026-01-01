OSI Digital, Inc.

IT Consulting Services: OSI Digital provides purpose-built business and technology solutions that optimize performance to enable data-driven outcomes and insights with single source of truth for our customers. OSI accelerates digital transformation by offering integrated Snowflake Cloud solutions that capture, develop, secure, integrate, analyze and optimize data.

OSI Digital has been in business for 30 years and counting with over 1,500 employees company world wide and 85 employees that only focus within Data Analytics Practice. OSI’s team of data analytics experts have the knowledge, skills, experience and certifications needed to deliver better outcomes for your business. We have many offices in the US, Canada, India, Philippines, Dubai and Australia. Our main offshore delivery center of excellence is located at our state-of-the-art campus in Hyderabad, India, with additional locations in Chennai, Delhi and Bangalore. For over 30 years, we have supported a diverse portfolio of customers across various industries, including: Software & Business Services, Financial Services, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Manufacturing, Energy, Retail and Agriculture.