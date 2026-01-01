Optimove Inc.

Optimove – The AI-Powered Suite for Positionless Marketing Optimove, the creator of Positionless Marketing, is a comprehensive AI-powered suite that gives enterprise marketers the data power, creative power, and optimization power to manage the full workflow of customer engagement — from insights to creation through the orchestration of highly personalized, multi-channel customer journeys. Powered by the Snowflake Data Cloud, Optimove allows marketers to: - Combine rich historical, real-time, and predictive customer data, create and access a ‘single customer view’ - Orchestrate personalized customer journeys with continuous content decisioning and optimization - Execute self-optimizing campaigns across native and 3rd-party channels and apps - Access campaign data and customer insights through Snowshare for closed-loop measurement, statistically credible attribution, and constant optimization Optimove delivers measurable business impact: clients see an average uplift of 19% in customer lifetime value and 32.7% in campaign business results — whether measured in gross revenue growth, improved margins, or increased reactivation rates — alongside the long-lasting brand loyalty that drives sustainable growth. Ranked #1 in both Foundational AI & Analytics and Prescriptive Intelligence in Gartner's 2025 Critical Capabilities for Multichannel Marketing Hubs report, Optimove makes sophisticated analytics and prescriptive guidance accessible to marketing teams — no data science resources required. Optimove serves enterprise organizations globally across iGaming, eCommerce, consumer brands, financial services, online trading, and more, and is the #1 Player Engagement Solution for iGaming and sports betting operators.