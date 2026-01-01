Skip to content

Free Dev Day — June 25 — Virtual

Don’t just hear about AI — build it. Luminary talks and hands-on labs.

Claim my spot
All Partners
Oktana Corporation
Snowpro Core Certifications: 6
Snowflake AI Data Cloud Select Services Partner badge
Select

Oktana Corporation

Headquarters: United States
Website

Oktana is a nearshore data and AI consultancy helping companies move fast, scale smarter, and unlock real value from their data. We design and build modern data platforms on Snowflake that power real-time insights, AI applications, and business-critical decision-making.

We specialize in Snowflake implementations, data engineering, and AI enablement—connecting systems like Salesforce to create unified, high-performance data ecosystems. From ELT pipelines to LLM-powered solutions, we focus on what actually drives impact, not just architecture.

Our nearshore model gives clients a competitive edge: top-tier engineering talent, real-time collaboration with U.S. teams, and the ability to execute faster without the overhead of traditional consultancies.

We don’t just build data platforms—we help companies turn data into a growth engine.

Snowflake Partner Network

Deliver more meaningful data insights with a robust array of tools and partners who will help make the most of your Snowflake investment.