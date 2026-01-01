NTT DATA Americas, Inc.

NTT DATA Americas is the North American division of the Japanese multinational NTT DATA, one of the leading global Consulting and IT Service providers. Our mission is to create value through innovation. NTT DATA has a global presence in over 50 countries, with more than 190,000 professionals.

NTT DATA is headquartered in Plano, TX, and serves clients across the United States. We have offices in key locations such as Chicago, Nashville, New York City, Atlanta, and Charlotte. Our team is dedicated to delivering exceptional outcomes for our clients, leveraging our deep industry expertise and innovative solutions.