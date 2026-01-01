Novigo Solutions Pvt. Ltd. REP OFFICE

Novigo was founded in 2012, We are a technology-focused organization specializing in End-to-End IT Services, Technology Consulting, Business Consulting across application development, data engineering, analytics, intelligent process automation (IPA), and cybersecurity.

Our headquarters is based in Dallas, Texas (US), with regional offices in the UAE, KSA, India, Singapore, UK & Netherlands. As a leading provider of technology-based solutions, we specialize in an array of services as:

1) Application Value Management

2) BI and Analytics

3) Document Image Management

4) Data Centre and Hosting Services

5) Back-office Services

6) Consulting

7) E-learning solutions