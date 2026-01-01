Skip to content

Free Dev Day — June 25 — Virtual

Don’t just hear about AI — build it. Luminary talks and hands-on labs.

Claim my spot
All Partners
Nice Software Solutions Pvt Ltd
Snowpro Core Certifications: 4
Snowflake AI Data Cloud Select Services Partner badge
Select

Nice Software Solutions Pvt Ltd

Headquarters: India
Website

Nice Software Solutions is a global technology consulting and services company specializing in Data, Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud, and Digital Transformation solutions. With a strong focus on delivering business value, Nice helps organizations transform data into actionable insights, accelerate innovation, and improve operational efficiency. The company partners with leading technology providers, to deliver end-to-end solutions across industries. Known for its flexible engagement models, certified talent pool, and customer-centric approach, Nice enables enterprises to execute projects faster, scale efficiently, and achieve measurable business outcomes. With a presence across multiple geographies, Nice Software Solutions combines global expertise with personalized service to help clients succeed in their digital transformation journey.

Snowflake Partner Network

Deliver more meaningful data insights with a robust array of tools and partners who will help make the most of your Snowflake investment.