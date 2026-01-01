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Next Pathway Inc. logo
Workload Specializations
  • Data Engineering
  • Analytics
Snowpro Core Certifications: 18
Snowpro Advanced Certification: 1
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Next Pathway Inc

Headquarters: Canada
Website

Next Pathway is an engineering firm that develops automation software and provides services to accelerate legacy systems migrations to cloud platforms, including Snowflake. Next Pathway's award-winning products help to solve for the end-to-end challenges many organizes face when moving their data, workloads and applications to Snowflake, including migration planning, code conversion, data migration, and test automation.

Next Pathway has completed over 100 migrations to Snowflake, and has been a long-standing partner for nearly 7 years.

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