Neoware Technology Solutions

Neoware is a Specialist Data to Intelligence Solutions Provider. We combine consulting, data engineering, AI/ML, Gen AI and BI expertise with accelerators to deliver measurable business outcomes. While BI, Analytics, DSS have been around for decades, AI/ML, Gen AI, Cloud Architectures, and Data Platforms create new possibilities. In this Age of Renaissance, our guiding principle is to align technology with business value chain, by transforming data to intelligence, thereby enabling data-driven decisions for desirable business outcomes. This vision drives everything we do at Neoware, every day.

To Deliver This Vision, We Embody Three Core Values - These Values Guide Every Neoware Engagement. Care – fostering empathy, understanding and collaboration with clients, employees, and partners to provide right solutions. Pursuit of Excellence – Leveraging decades of expertise to innovate and deliver impactful, future-ready solutions. Outcome Focus – Ensuring solutions translate to data-driven insights for informed decisions to achieve business outcomes.

We Begin With Your Question or Challenge, and Collaborate to Solve It Effectively. Working alongside our partners, we bring consulting, engineering, and technology expertise to engage with all stakeholders — business leaders, technology teams, and security and compliance experts. Together, we assess your current state, understand desired outcomes, develop roadmaps, discover high-value use cases, and deliver solutions that achieve results within timeline and budget.

We are eager to expand our Snowflake partnership and are just a call or email away.

Contact us through:

https://www.neoware.ai

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-201-812-6992