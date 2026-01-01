Neo4j, Inc.

Neo4j is the Graph Database and Analytics leader, providing the knowledge layer and long-term memory required for enterprise Agentic AI. Trusted by 75% of the Fortune 100, the platform reveals the hidden patterns and complex relationships within billions of data connections.

By serving as the foundation for GraphRAG, Neo4j combines native vector search with structured graph context to deliver accurate, explainable generative AI. From fraud detection to real-time context engineering, Neo4j’s scalable, ACID-compliant architecture ensures AI agents remain grounded in the interconnected facts of the business. This mission is supported by a global community of 250,000 developers, data scientists, and architects across the Fortune 500, government agencies, and NGOs.