MTX Group Inc.

MTX is a global technology consulting firm that serves as a trusted advisor for government agencies and businesses to modernize through digital transformation. With data as the new currency, MTX helps transform long-term strategy with outcomes focused on happiness, health, and economics. By partnering with leading cloud technologies, MTX improves decision-making with speed and quality. In partnership with Snowflake, a global leader in cloud data platforms, MTX is committed to driving transformative change and enriching lives worldwide. Together, we advance technology in ways that break barriers, uplift societies, and elevate the human experience on a global scale. By harnessing innovations, we empower organizations to embark on digital journeys that pave the way for a more connected and prosperous future. MTX Group is honored to hold the SELECT Partner Tier - Global distinction, solidifying our position as a trusted leader in the tech consulting space.

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