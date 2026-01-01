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Montage Business Intelligence Limited

Headquarters: New Zealand
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Montage is one of the leading Business Intelligence (BI) consultancies in New Zealand with over 20 years of experience of working with New Zealand organisations.

The main reasons why Montage has achieved success can be narrowed down to the following success factors:

1. Partnering with our clients and best of breed partners for programme and project success.

2. Partnering with our employees to build a high performing team committed to continuous improvement and innovation.

3. Aligning people, process and technology… not just technology!

4. Being strategy-led and focusing on sustainable value return for our clients.

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