MoEngage Inc.

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform for the customer-obsessed marketers and product owners. We help you delight your customers and retain them for longer. With MoEngage you can analyze customer behavior and engage them with personalized communication across the web, mobile, and email. MoEngage is a full-stack solution consisting of powerful customer analytics, AI-powered customer journey orchestration, and personalization - in one dashboard From Fortune 500 enterprises such as Deutsche Telekom, Samsung, and Ally to mobile-first brands such as Flipkart, OLA, and bigbasket - MoEngage has helped amplify customer engagement for all.