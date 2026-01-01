MHP Management- und IT-Beratung GmbH is a Snowflake AI Data Cloud Service Partner Select.

We are experts in AI-supported high-performance data analysis. Deep know-how in ERP, CRM, HR, FIN, as well as hyperscalers, and many other data suppliers complete the picture.

The partnership combines MHP's deep consulting and industry expertise with the leading SaaS Snowflake data platform.

Together, we offer our customers powerful, AI-powered data solutions that enable tailored use cases and competitive advantages.

Our customers are supported in achieving their digital transformation goals and being successful in the challenging modern market environment.