Datadog, Inc.

Metaplane is the end-to-end data observability tool that helps data teams know when things break, what went wrong, and how to fix it. Built for the modern data stack, we empower data teams to start monitoring their data in minutes.

Metaplane helps you build trust in your company's data, increase your team's awareness of the state of data quality, and ultimately save engineering time. Key features include anomaly detection, performance and usage analytics, data lineage, and custom SQL monitors.