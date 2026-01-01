Skip to content

Free Dev Day — June 25 — Virtual

Don’t just hear about AI — build it. Luminary talks and hands-on labs.

Claim my spot
All Partners
Metaplane logo
Solution Areas
  • Technology
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Retail & Consumer Goods
Workload Specializations
  • Cloud Data Warehouse
  • Analytics
Snowflake AI Data Cloud Premier Services Partner badge
Premier

Datadog, Inc.

Headquarters: United States
Website

Metaplane is the end-to-end data observability tool that helps data teams know when things break, what went wrong, and how to fix it. Built for the modern data stack, we empower data teams to start monitoring their data in minutes.

Metaplane helps you build trust in your company's data, increase your team's awareness of the state of data quality, and ultimately save engineering time. Key features include anomaly detection, performance and usage analytics, data lineage, and custom SQL monitors.

Snowflake Partner Network

Deliver more meaningful data insights with a robust array of tools and partners who will help make the most of your Snowflake investment.