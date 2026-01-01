As a Snowflake Elite Partner, Snowflake Intelligence Launch Partner, and part of dentsu, Merkle unites industry‑leading data and identity capabilities with global CX transformation expertise. For more than 35 years, we’ve helped brands put people at the center of digital evolution. Our Snowflake‑native technologies—including Merkury and dentsu.Composable—enable unified identity, predictive intelligence, and closed-loop measurement within the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, empowering more meaningful and measurable customer experiences.

Merkle’s expertise has earned recognition as a “Leader” by top industry analyst firms, in categories such as digital transformation and commerce, experience design, engineering and technology integration, digital marketing, data science, CRM and loyalty, and customer data management. With more than 16,000 employees, Merkle operates in 30 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.merkle.com