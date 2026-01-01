MediaWallah, Inc.
Headquarters: United States
MediaWallah is the leading pure play, US-based identity resolution and technology company providing data owners with the infrastructure and transparency to effectively navigate data fragmentation.
MediaWallah is the leading pure play, US-based identity resolution and technology company providing data owners with the infrastructure and transparency to effectively navigate data fragmentation.
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