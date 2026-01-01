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MedeAnalytics
Solution Areas
  • Healthcare & Life Sciences
Workload Specializations
  • Analytics
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MedeAnalytics

Headquarters: United States
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MedeAnalytics delivers AI-driven, cloud-native solutions that help healthcare organizations and employers reduce costs, improve MLR and ALR, increase revenue, and elevate care quality. Our enterprise health data management platform—powered by Health Fabric™—unifies the deepest and broadest data sets into a single, scalable source of truth that fuels insights, action, and AI. As the healthcare intelligence partner of choice for thirty years, our comprehensive analytics seamlessly integrate with our platform to deliver ROI-focused clarity that improves financial, clinical, and operational performance. Through Managed Action™ and Strategic Advisory™, we turn intelligence into impact—activating next-best-action playbooks, workflows, and expert guidance that drive measurable and sustainable results.

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