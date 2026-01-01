MAQ LLC dba MAQ Software

MAQ Software, established in 2000, exists to build great software that drives innovation and transforms businesses. As a Snowflake Technology Partner, we specialize in end-to-end Snowflake implementations, performance and cost optimization, and AI-driven analytics. By integrating Snowflake with Microsoft Power BI, we empower enterprises to accelerate decision-making and drive digital transformation.

With globally integrated engineering centers in Seattle, WA, USA, and Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Noida, India, our team of 1,800 engineers serve Fortune 2000 companies worldwide. MAQ Software’s dedication to customer success has led to sustained growth and trusted partnerships across industries such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government.