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Logic Pursuits, Inc.
Solution Areas
  • Travel & Hospitality
Workload Specializations
  • Data Engineering
Snowpro Core Certifications: 26
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Logic Pursuits, Inc.

Headquarters: United States
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Logic Pursuits is a global Data and AI consulting firm that helps enterprises operationalize data and AI at scale. The firm specializes in Enterprise Data Strategy, Modern Data Platforms, Customer 360 and CDP Enablement, Digital Engineering, and Agentic AI solutions. Logic Pursuits works across leading cloud and data ecosystems to design and deliver secure, scalable, and business-focused AI and data solutions for enterprises worldwide, with delivery teams across the United States, India, and LATAM.

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