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Kenexai, LLC
Workload Specializations
  • Data Engineering
  • Analytics
Snowpro Core Certifications: 47
Snowpro Advanced Certifications: 4
Snowflake AI Data Cloud Select Services Partner badge
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Kenexai, LLC

Headquarters: United States
Website

Kenexai helps organizations navigate the data and AI landscape with confidence. Backed by certified Snowflake developers and experienced data engineers, we bring deep, hands-on expertise in building and scaling solutions on Snowflake. From establishing strong data foundations to enabling real-world AI use cases, we focus on making data reliable, accessible, and truly actionable.

Across healthcare, manufacturing, and finance, we turn complex data into clear, usable decisions that move businesses forward with confidence. Leveraging Snowflake’s latest capabilities, we ensure every solution is built to be scalable, efficient, and ready for what’s next.

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