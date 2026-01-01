Kemb GmbH is a trusted partner in Business Intelligence and marketing consultancy, recognized for their seamless blend of strategy and execution.

With a focus on helping organizations in SaaS, E-Commerce, Healthcare, and Real Estate, they leverage Snowflake’s Data Cloud to build and optimize data infrastructures that are fully aligned with business objectives.

The team of dedicated experts—primarily serving the German-speaking region—partners with clients to unlock actionable insights, drive efficiency, and enable data-driven decision-making. From strategy to implementation, Kemb helps their clients to transform data into a strategic asset that accelerates growth and fuels innovation.