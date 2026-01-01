Kanerika is an Austin-based Data and AI services company with 10 years of experience helping enterprises maximize the value of their data. Recognized among the top 1% Microsoft Partners globally in Data & AI and a Snowflake AI Data Cloud Services Select Tier Partner, Kanerika delivers end-to-end data modernization, cloud migration, and AI transformation programs across industries.

Our Snowflake expertise spans data platform migrations, Snowpark-based engineering, Cortex AI implementations, and enterprise analytics modernization. We help organizations move legacy workloads to the Snowflake AI Data Cloud with speed, precision, and scalable execution.

With a fixed-bid, outcome-driven delivery model and a strong offshore-onshore team structure, Kanerika combines enterprise-grade expertise with cost-efficient delivery, making us a trusted partner for organizations looking to accelerate and maximize their Snowflake investments.