Jetbrains s.r.o

JetBrains is best known for having created JetBrains IDEs, a collection of integrated development environment products that enable developers to seamlessly write software and build applications in multiple languages — including Java, JavaScript, Python, PHP, Go, C#, Rust, and many more. JetBrains also created, the programming language used by Google for Android development. Tools developed by JetBrains are used by more than 300,000 organizations, from startups to global enterprises like 88 Fortune Global Top 100 businesses and companies like Google, Meta, Tesla, NASA, VISA, and Volkswagen.