InterWorks GmbH
Headquarters: Germany
Providing end-to-end analytics consultancy services and solutions, from platform architecture and data engineering, to data visualisation, modelling, and analysis
Providing end-to-end analytics consultancy services and solutions, from platform architecture and data engineering, to data visualisation, modelling, and analysis
Deliver more meaningful data insights with a robust array of tools and partners who will help make the most of your Snowflake investment.