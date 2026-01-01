integration-factory GmbH & Co. KG is a German boutique consultancy specializing in data management. With over 20 years of experience, we offer services in data warehousing, data engineering, data governance, and master data management, helping our clients across various industries to become truly data-driven.

Our expert consultants use leading technologies like Snowflake to deliver high-quality, cost-effective data platforms. We focus on automation, standards, best practices and metadata to leverage data integration development automation, which is perfected by our universal SaaS solution MetaKraftwerk.

Whether it's cloud migration, enhancing existing systems, or building new data platforms, we support our customers from initial requirement analysis and strategic consulting to the design and implementation of cutting-edge, innovative, performance-optimized solutions. We also support change management and employee training, helping businesses unlock the full potential of their data in a sustainable fashion.

With a track record of delivering best results in data management projects of any size, our consultants are ready to support your business in its data journey — driving innovation, efficiency, and growth.