Intage Technosphere inc.

INTAGE TECHNOSPHERE provides IT solutions to INTAGE Group clients and handles the big data IT infrastructure including Snowflake of the companies in the INTAGE Group, which is the No. 1 marketing research business in Japan.

Leveraging Snowflake expertise gained through group utilization, we build data analytics platforms for our clients and support their data utilization.

We provide solutions and services that address our clients’ marketing issues by leveraging the synergies between our IT application skills and our ability—based on extensive research experience—to understand data on consumers, industries, patients, and medical-related matters. Our experience extends far beyond pharmaceuticals and includes a diverse range of industries including health insurance, travel, education, publishing, and distribution.

We embrace the transformative power of technologies like Big Data, IoT, and AI, foreseeing a future of dynamic "data evolution“ that encompasses profound shifts in data quality, processing methods, and utilization scope.