Crayon Consulting is a Nordic tech consulting company headquartered in Oslo, Norway. We are more than 300 people and have four offices in Norway and two in Sweden. Our data and insights team specializes in modern data platforms. As a part of Crayon Group, we are more than 4,000 employees with offices in nearly 50 countries across the globe.

Inmeta was one of the first Snowflake partners in the Nordics. With more than 5 years of experience as a Snowflake partner, we believe in creating value for our customers by being transparent and becoming your trusted partner. Our goal is to leverage data-driven decisions and business value by combining the strengths of Snowflake, Inmeta, and you as our customer.

Our aim is to create value by co-creating future-proof modern data platforms. We have experience with everything from some of the biggest Snowflake customers in the region to born-in-the-cloud start-ups.

Together, we can harness the value of the Snowflake data platform.