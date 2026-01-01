Ingrity PTY LTD

INGRITY is a progressive data and analytics company, delivering actionable insights to drive impact. We’ve seen success in leading and delivering major data transformation programs in large and medium enterprises in Australia. We assist our clients in improving their internal data and analytics capabilities and think innovatively about solving critical business issues with data. INGRITY serves a diverse range of large and medium-sized clients across banking, insurance, retail, law, underwriting and real estate and provides superior business expertise and extensive experience in data and technology implementations.